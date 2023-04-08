Olson, Matthews lead Huskers in pitcher’s duel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Emmett Olson carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning, and Brice Matthews delivered the go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th, as the Huskers won 3-1 in 10 innings at Michigan on Friday.

Nebraska (17-9-1, 3-1 Big Ten) totaled three runs on eight hits, while the Wolverines (16-13, 5-2 Big Ten) had one run on two hits.

Olson went back-and-forth with Michigan’s Connor O’Halloran in a pitcher’s duel on Friday. Olson’s final line included one run on two hits, while recording eight strikeouts and three walks in 7.2 innings of work. The Des Plaines, Ill., native lost the no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh after allowing a double to the wall in left.

Shay Schanaman improved to 2-2 after tossing 2.1 shutout innings in relief and collecting five strikeouts for the third time season.

O’Halloran pitched nine innings for the Wolverines, allowing one run on six hits and striking out four in the no-decision.

Matthews led the Huskers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI to extend his hit streak to 13 games. Casey Burnham went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored to tally his sixth multi-hit game of the season. Max Anderson, Josh Caron and Cole Evans recorded one hit apiece.

Burnham broke the scoreless tie in the third with a leadoff 389-foot solo homer over the wall in right-center. The home run was Burnham’s first as a Husker, and his first homer since the 2020 season at Kansas.

The Huskers threatened to double the lead in the fourth but couldn’t capitalize with a runner on third and one out. Caron sprinted out a one-out double to right-center and advanced to third on a wild pitch, while the next two Huskers were retired to leave Caron at third and keep it a 1-0 game.

Olsen was in complete control of the Wolverines early, allowing just one baserunner via a walk through the first three innings.

After a leadoff walk in the fourth, Olson retired nine straight Michigan hitters to carry the no-hitter into the seventh inning. A walk and a double broke up the no-hitter and had runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Olson bounced back to sit down the next three Wolverines he faced to maintain the one-run lead.

The NU offense looked to build on to the lead in the eighth when Matthews and Dylan Carey reached on an infield single and a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Michigan escaped the jam with a double play and a groundout to keep it 1-0.

A one-out solo homer to right-center by Michigan’s Jonathan Kim in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at one.

Both teams were held scoreless in the ninth to send the series opener into extra innings locked at one.

Burnham picked up his second hit of the day after racing out an infield single to second with one out in the 10th. Matthews followed by smacking an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left for a two-run homer to give the Big Red a 3-1 lead.

Schanaman toed the rubber in the 10th with a two-run lead, recording a pair of strikeouts and working around a hit batter to clinch the 3-1 win for the Huskers.

Nebraska and Michigan continue the series tomorrow afternoon at Ray Fisher Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on B1G+, while fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.