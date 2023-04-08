University of Oklahoma police checking shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

