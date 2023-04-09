Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home

A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
By 6 News staff reports
Apr. 9, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A person is dead after police say a vehicle crashed into a house early Sunday.

According to Omaha Police, around 5 a.m. Sunday a driver crashed into a home near 32nd & Hamilton.

Police say the 2009 Honda Civic was eastbound on Hamilton when it left the road and hit the corner of a house.

The unidentified driver was the only occupant in the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

