Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash

Cole Pensick
Cole Pensick(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A former Husker was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 6:42 a.m. of a pickup in-between some trees at 141st and Q Roads south of the T-intersection in Polk County.

According to officials, the driver, 32-year-old Cole J. Pensick of Columbus, was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when it was they failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in some trees. Pensick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said seatbelts were not in use during the incident. This crash is still under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Duncan Fire and Rescue and Columbus Fire and Rescue assisted during this incident.

Nebraska Athletics says former offensive lineman Cole Pensick of Columbus was a key player in 2013 and was one of 30 Huskers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors that year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
One man is in custody following a 2-hour standoff
Arrest made following heavy police presence in Kearney
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country,...
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country
It was a happy day for dozens of Capital Humane Society pets, who will soon be seeing new homes.
Dozens of pets adopted at Capital Humane Society as UBT covers fees

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
LFR responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day
LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day