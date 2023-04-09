Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Tons of seaweed have washed ashore on South Florida's beaches.
By Joe Roetz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Officials are forewarning visitors wanting to visit Florida’s beaches this summer that they may find some unwanted items on the shore.

Every breaking wave washes up a bit of seaweed, causing a problem for people fishing like Enzo Carlos.

“It gets tangled really easily because mostly at night you can’t really see stuff,” he said.

Mile after mile of seaweed is expected to land on South Florida beaches this summer.

Beachgoers seem to be divided on this deep sea issue, with some not caring and others not wanting to come near it.

Regardless of how anyone feels, it’s something that will have to be dealt with this year.

From the beaches in Haulover to Hollywood to Ft. Lauderdale, the Sargassum bloom is so big, it’s even visible from space.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, said the seaweed bloom is 13 million tons and twice the size of the United States.

“It doubled in size in January, from December,” he said.

Scientists say they aren’t really sure what causes the seaweed. They have been studying it since 2011 and are still learning a lot.

As for beach visitors, the seaweed isn’t expected to turn many away and the beaches are still most likely going to be filled.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
One man is in custody following a 2-hour standoff
Arrest made following heavy police presence in Kearney
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country,...
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country
It was a happy day for dozens of Capital Humane Society pets, who will soon be seeing new homes.
Dozens of pets adopted at Capital Humane Society as UBT covers fees

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day
LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again