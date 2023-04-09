Huskers advance to NCAA Bowling Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska bowling team defeated Stephen F. Austin 2-1 to punch its ticket to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete for the 2023 NCAA Championship and earn the program’s seventh NCAA title.

“I am very proud of the team for how they performed in the regional this weekend.” Head Coach Paul Klempa said. “They prepared well both on and off the lanes leading up to the event and it paid off. I could not be happier for this group being able to reach the final four. We have a fun team who works very hard at their craft and to see them get rewarded with victories is gratifying. The finals will be extremely competitive with the top four teams in the RPI battling for the crown. We welcome the challenge.”

Saturday began with Round Six where SFA and regional host Duquesne battled in a final elimination round for a chance to compete in the regional finals against Nebraska. SFA defeated Duquesne 2-1, thus advancing them to the regional finals against Nebraska. In the final match, the Huskers took their time warming up in the first game receiving their first game loss of the regional bracket, falling to SFA in the traditional match (890-932) giving SFA a 1-0 lead. The Huskers then fired back in the baker match (1,034-930) forcing a best-of-seven tie breaker match.

The Huskers won the first three matches (199-148), (190-166) and (172-168), before the lanes became more demanding and SFA took games four (172-186) and five (156-206). NU then responded with a win in game six (205-168), giving Nebraska the win it needed to punch its ticket to advance to the NCAA Championships in Las Vegas next weekend.

