Huskers can't overcome early deficit at Michigan.

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska loaded the bases in the eighth but couldn’t plate the tying run, as the Huskers fell 8-6 at Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Nebraska (17-10-1, 3-2 Big Ten) totaled six runs on eight hits, while Michigan (17-13, 6-2 Big Ten) scored eight runs on 10 hits and committed two errors.

Jace Kaminska took the loss on the mound for the Huskers, allowing six runs on five hits in 1.2 innings. Jackson Brockett allowed two runs on three hits and struck out four in five innings of relief. Corbin Hawkins and Kyle Perry combined to throw the final 1.1 innings, with Perry picking up a pair of strikeouts.

Max Anderson was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Huskers at the plate. Garrett Anglim and Dylan Carey recorded two-hit games, while Charlie Fischer and Ben Columbus had one hit each. Brice Matthews was 0-for-3 at the plate, drawing three walks and scoring a pair of runs.

The Nebraska offense manufactured its first two runs on no hits in the opening frame. A leadoff walk, wild pitch and an errant throw by the Michigan catcher had Matthews on third with nobody out. Casey Burnham followed by reaching on a full-count walk and stealing second, where Matthews scored on the throw to give the Huskers a 1-0 advantage.

Columbus lifted a one-out sacrifice fly to center, plating Burnham to double the lead to 2-0.

Michigan loaded the bases with a walk, hit batter and a single, before a one-out two-RBI double to left tied the game at two after the opening inning.

The Huskers loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second but couldn’t get a run on the board to break the 2-2 tie.

After two runs in the first, the Wolverines raced out to a 6-2 lead with four runs on three hits in the second. A walk and a pair of singles gave Michigan a one-run lead, while a two-RBI single and a wild pitch expanded the lead to four through two innings.

Anderson drilled the first pitch of the fifth inning 381 feet to right for his 10th home run of the season, cutting the Michigan lead to 6-3.

Cole Evans began the sixth with a walk, followed by Burnham being hit by pitch, before Anderson smacked an RBI single up the middle to bring the Big Red within two.

Michigan immediately got the run back in bottom of the sixth with an RBI single up the middle after a single and a sacrifice bunt.

The Wolverines stretched the lead to 8-4 with a trio of hits, including an RBI single to left in the seventh.

Evans and Matthews drew back-to-back walks to open the eighth and moved to second and third on a groundout, before Anderson lifted a sacrifice fly to the wall in center, scoring Evans. Fischer followed with a pinch-hit RBI single to right, scoring Matthews and bringing the Huskers within two.

Columbus drew a walk on a 3-1 count, and Caron was hit by pitch to load the bases with Anglim at the plate for the Huskers with two outs. Michigan eluded the jam and retired NU in order in the ninth to hold on for the 8-6 win on Saturday.

First pitch for the series finale between the Huskers and Wolverines is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at Ray Fisher Stadium.

