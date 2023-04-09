Huskers clinch series with 4-0 win over Terrapins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (27-13, 7-4 Big Ten) clinched the Big Ten series win after shutting out Maryland, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in College Park. The Huskers held the Terrapins (27-12, 4-7 Big Ten) to only three hits on the day.

Sarah Harness (9-4) was dominant in the circle, allowing only one hit through five innings of work to record the win for NU. Courtney Wallace entered the circle in the sixth inning, holding the Terrapins scoreless, earning her second save of the season.

Courtney Wyche moved to 12-6 on the season, recording the loss in the circle for the Terrapins. Wyche pitched 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits and four runs while striking out four.

A three-run fourth inning powered the Nebraska offense while eight Huskers recorded hits on the day. Katelyn Caneda led the Big Red offense, finishing 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, while Ava Bredwell’s triple in the fourth inning drove in two runs.

Maryland reached scoring position in the bottom of the first. With one out, a walk put Kylie Goff at first. Goff stole second to reach scoring position, but two fly outs stranded Goff and the game remained 0-0.

Caitlynn Neal recorded the first hit of the game with a one-out single to right field in the top of the third. However, the Huskers were unable to capitalize as NU was held scoreless through three.

The Huskers took the lead in the top of the fourth with three runs. Caneda led off with a single to left field, advancing to second after Sydney Gray added a single. Mya Felder reached on a fielder’s choice as Gray was out at second and Caneda advanced to third. Brooke Andrews added the third single of the inning, scoring Caneda. With two outs, Bredwell tripled to right center, scoring two, and giving the Big Red the 3-0 lead.

Nebraska looked to add to its lead in the top of the fifth. With one out, Billie Andrews hit a single, stealing second to put a runner in scoring position. Caneda moved Andrews to third on an infield groundout, but a groundout stranded Andrews as the score remained 3-0.

Maryland recorded its first hit of the day with a two-out double from Sammi Woods in the bottom of the fifth, but NU was able to hold Maryland scoreless, recording a groundout to get out of the inning.

Wallace entered the circle in the bottom of the six for Nebraska. Goff led off with a single, but NU recorded the first out of the inning with a fielder’s choice to second. A two-out walk put runners at first and second, but Nebraska recorded the third out with a fielder’s choice, stranding two Maryland runners.

The Huskers extended the lead in the top of the seventh with one run. Alina Felix pinch hit for Wallace with one out, recording a single. Billie Andrews moved Felix with a sacrifice bunt. Caneda followed with a single to center field, scoring Felix, and extending the Big Red lead to 4-0.

The Terrapins looked to rally late in the bottom of the seventh. A one-out single gave Maryland a baserunner, but NU recorded two straight outs to clinch the series win, claiming game three, 4-0.

The Huskers return to action next weekend, April 14-16 in Bloomington to take on Indiana in a three-game series. Game one is set for Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. (CT). On Saturday, the Huskers and the Hoosiers will face off at 1 p.m. while game three is set for Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m. (CT). Fans can listen to all three games live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

Game Note

The Huskers recorded their 11th shutout of the season tonight. This marks the most shutouts in a season since Nebraska had 18 in 2014.

