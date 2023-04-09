LFR responds to fire near North 68th and Vine Streets

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 3:21 p.m. LFR said smoke was rolling across Vine Street when they arrived.

According to LFR, the fire started in a fire pit outside the garage. Most of the damage was to the garage, with some smoke damage caused to the house.

Two people living in the home were outside when LFR got here. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
One man is in custody following a 2-hour standoff
Arrest made following heavy police presence in Kearney
An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country,...
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
Brush fire forces evacuations near Lake Waconda area

Latest News

Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts gardening event at Hamann Rose Gardens
Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts gardening event at Hamann Rose Gardens
As Lincoln gears up for a holiday this Sunday, one of the Star City’s largest churches hosted a...
First Plymouth Congregational Church hosts Easter egg hunt
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash