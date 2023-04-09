LFR responds to fire near North 68th and Vine Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 3:21 p.m. LFR said smoke was rolling across Vine Street when they arrived.

According to LFR, the fire started in a fire pit outside the garage. Most of the damage was to the garage, with some smoke damage caused to the house.

Two people living in the home were outside when LFR got here. No injuries were reported.

