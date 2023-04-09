Lincoln family brings back tradition, feeds hundreds on Easter

For almost four decades, the family that owns Da Vinci’s has put together a special meal on...
For almost four decades, the family that owns Da Vinci’s has put together a special meal on Easter.(10/11 NOW)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost four decades, the family that owns daVinci’s has put together a special meal on Easter.

It’s for those down on their luck or needing a little company this holiday.

On Sunday, they brought that tradition back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started from 11 a.m. and. Outside daVinci’s on 11th and G Streets, a steady stream of folks flowed through the store between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Olivia Knudson was pretty new to walking when she came to her family’s Easter dinner at daVinci’s.

“I was probably like two years old when they first started bringing me, and I remember when I couldn’t help out,” said Olivia Knudson, a daughter of the owner. “I would be like down in the basement, playing around with the kids.”

It was all very new to her young eyes: strangers coming and going, a herd of volunteers and three generations of Knudsons rushing to prepare and serve meatballs and pizza. As she grew into her role, Easter became her favorite holiday.

“Once I could carry a cupcake tray, I was going around and helping people,” Olivia said. “And just putting a smile on someone’s face or like seeing that is just something that’s really amazing for me.”

Sunday marked the 38th time the Knudsons have hosted a free Easter meal.

“We feel very strongly as a Christian family about giving back to Lincoln and supporting the community,” said Kelly Knudson, owner of daVinci’s.

Sixty volunteers and family members prepared to serve about 700 meals.

“I know some of the families who’ve been coming in for years, so when I see them again, it’s like super amazing because I haven’t seen them in three years,” Olivia said.

The Knudsons said they were happy with the turnout on Sunday, and they plan on keeping the tradition alive as long as they own the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
One man is in custody following a 2-hour standoff
Arrest made following heavy police presence in Kearney
An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country,...
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
Brush fire forces evacuations near Lake Waconda area

Latest News

Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts gardening event at Hamann Rose Gardens
Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts gardening event at Hamann Rose Gardens
As Lincoln gears up for a holiday this Sunday, one of the Star City’s largest churches hosted a...
First Plymouth Congregational Church hosts Easter egg hunt
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
LFR responds to fire near North 68th and Vine Streets