Lincoln family brings back tradition, feeds hundreds on Easter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost four decades, the family that owns daVinci’s has put together a special meal on Easter.

It’s for those down on their luck or needing a little company this holiday.

On Sunday, they brought that tradition back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started from 11 a.m. and. Outside daVinci’s on 11th and G Streets, a steady stream of folks flowed through the store between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Olivia Knudson was pretty new to walking when she came to her family’s Easter dinner at daVinci’s.

“I was probably like two years old when they first started bringing me, and I remember when I couldn’t help out,” said Olivia Knudson, a daughter of the owner. “I would be like down in the basement, playing around with the kids.”

It was all very new to her young eyes: strangers coming and going, a herd of volunteers and three generations of Knudsons rushing to prepare and serve meatballs and pizza. As she grew into her role, Easter became her favorite holiday.

“Once I could carry a cupcake tray, I was going around and helping people,” Olivia said. “And just putting a smile on someone’s face or like seeing that is just something that’s really amazing for me.”

Sunday marked the 38th time the Knudsons have hosted a free Easter meal.

“We feel very strongly as a Christian family about giving back to Lincoln and supporting the community,” said Kelly Knudson, owner of daVinci’s.

Sixty volunteers and family members prepared to serve about 700 meals.

“I know some of the families who’ve been coming in for years, so when I see them again, it’s like super amazing because I haven’t seen them in three years,” Olivia said.

The Knudsons said they were happy with the turnout on Sunday, and they plan on keeping the tradition alive as long as they own the restaurant.

