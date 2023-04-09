Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting

Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports bar(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at a sports bar.

Sunday, Omaha Police announced that 26-year-old Kanesha Plater was arrested in connection to the 2022 homicide of 20-year-old Vincent Burns. Plater was booked for second-degree murder and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Kanesha Plater, 26
Kanesha Plater, 26(Omaha Police Department)

The shooting death happened in January 2022 at a north Omaha sports bar that has since closed. According to police, a suspect fired a gun during a large disturbance at the bar.

Vincent Burns was shot during the incident and later died after being transported to a hospital. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Burns’ mother spoke last year at a gun violence awareness event. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,” Bajah Pittman said.

Omaha Police say the Homicide Unit, Metro Fugitive Task Force and Gang Unit all assisted in Plater’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
One man is in custody following a 2-hour standoff
Arrest made following heavy police presence in Kearney
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country,...
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country
It was a happy day for dozens of Capital Humane Society pets, who will soon be seeing new homes.
Dozens of pets adopted at Capital Humane Society as UBT covers fees

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day
LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day
Brush fire forces evacuations near Lake Waconda area
First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek