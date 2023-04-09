Omaha Police arrest woman in connection to 2022 fatal sports bar shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at a sports bar.

Sunday, Omaha Police announced that 26-year-old Kanesha Plater was arrested in connection to the 2022 homicide of 20-year-old Vincent Burns. Plater was booked for second-degree murder and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Kanesha Plater, 26 (Omaha Police Department)

The shooting death happened in January 2022 at a north Omaha sports bar that has since closed. According to police, a suspect fired a gun during a large disturbance at the bar.

Vincent Burns was shot during the incident and later died after being transported to a hospital. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Burns’ mother spoke last year at a gun violence awareness event. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,” Bajah Pittman said.

Omaha Police say the Homicide Unit, Metro Fugitive Task Force and Gang Unit all assisted in Plater’s arrest.

