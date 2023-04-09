Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide
Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air...
Lincoln’s air quality impacted by prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Final results released for Lincoln Primary Election
Kameron B. Emel
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
LFR responds to crash north of downtown Lincoln
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country,...
Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country