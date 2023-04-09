Terrapins blank Huskers in game two of series

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (26-13, 6-4 Big Ten) was held scoreless in game two of the three-game series as Maryland claimed the 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon in College Park.

The Terrapins (27-11, 4-6 Big Ten) held the Huskers to just three hits on the day, Maryland’s offense was led by Kiley Goff who finished 2-for-3 on the day with one run. Sydney Lewis added an RBI double. Sydney Gray and Mya Felder both recorded doubles while Brooke Andrews added a single to make up NU’s three hits. Courtney Wallace (17-8) recorded the loss in the circle for Nebraska. Wallace pitched the complete game, giving up seven hits and two runs.

Trinity Schlotterbeck moved to 11-4 on the season, earning the win for the Terrapins. Schlotterbeck pitched 5.0 innings, holding the Big Red to two hits while Keira Bucher recorded her 10th save of the season with 2.0 innings of work. Maryland got on the board early with one run in the bottom of the first inning. The lead off batter was hit by pitch. With one out, a fielder’s choice got the runner out at second. A walk put runners at first and second. Amelia Lech singled, scoring one, and giving the Terrapins a 1-0 lead.

The Huskers looked to respond as Brooke Andrews was walked and advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt in the top of the second. Andrews reached third after a passed ball, but two ground outs held Nebraska scoreless through two innings. The Terrapins extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third. Goff led off with a single. With one out, Sydney Lewis doubled, scoring Goff, and extending the Maryland lead. Nebraska put two runners on in the fourth. With one out, Mya Felder recorded the first hit of the day for the Huskers with a double.

Brooke Andrews followed with a single, but a line drive into a double play held the Huskers scoreless through four. Sydney Gray doubled and Mya Felder was walked in the top of the sixth to bring Brooke Andrews to the plate with two outs. However, a fly out from Andrews stranded two runners as NU went into the bottom of the sixth down, 2-0. Nebraska looked to rally in the seventh inning, but three straight outs secured the 2-0 shutout victory for the Terrapins.

The Huskers return to action for the final game of the series against Maryland Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m. (CT). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. The game will also be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

