402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location
The ice cream shop will be moving to the Telegraph District
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving to a new location Monday afternoon.
According to a recent 402 Creamery Facebook post, the last day at their Haymarket location will be Sunday, April 16.
402 Creamery said they are moving to their new location in the Telegraph District which will be opening Friday, April 21.
