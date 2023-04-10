402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving to a new location Monday afternoon.

According to a recent 402 Creamery Facebook post, the last day at their Haymarket location will be Sunday, April 16.

402 Creamery said they are moving to their new location in the Telegraph District which will be opening Friday, April 21.

We have some bittersweet news...our time in the Haymarket is coming to a close. BUT, we won't be too far away at our... Posted by 402 Creamery on Monday, April 10, 2023

