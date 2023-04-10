Bluestem Mobile Health Clinic rolling out to neighborhoods in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new take on healthcare could be rolling into your neighborhood this summer.

It’s a mobile healthcare clinic that offers care for people who need it the most but might not be able to afford it.

“It’s going to have the same capabilities as one of our physical locations does,” said Brad Meyer the CEO of Bluestem Health, who is running the operation.

The mobile walk-in clinic will visit more than a dozen different locations throughout the city during the week.

One stop is at the Willard Community Center in southwest Lincoln.

“Insurance is very costly in the US. it hits our most vulnerable groups pretty hard. And in turn, they continue to have, you know, a little tougher health outcomes,” said Sara Reinke, who works at the Community Center. “The clinic, being able to come to the community, maybe some of the community members only resource to a health care system. So the flexibility that it will offer, will I feel, strengthen our communities relationship, and also get the care that residents need.”

The clinic is handicap accessible and has a fridge and freezer to store vaccines and can take labs.

Bluestem said they serve about 21,000 and at least 12,000 are at 200% or below the federal poverty limits.

They said for a lot of them, transportation issues make it ought to make it to a doctor’s appointment and this will bring the doctor to them.

“I think it is something that has been needed for a really long time in the Lincoln Community,” Reinke said.

Blemstem said they’re the only primary care office that has a medical unit, but hopes they’re not the last.

