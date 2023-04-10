Bluestem Mobile Health Clinic rolling out to neighborhoods in need

Bluestem Health's Mobile Clinic will hit the roads in Lincoln this summer
Bluestem Health's Mobile Clinic will hit the roads in Lincoln this summer(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new take on healthcare could be rolling into your neighborhood this summer.

It’s a mobile healthcare clinic that offers care for people who need it the most but might not be able to afford it.

“It’s going to have the same capabilities as one of our physical locations does,” said Brad Meyer the CEO of Bluestem Health, who is running the operation.

The mobile walk-in clinic will visit more than a dozen different locations throughout the city during the week.

One stop is at the Willard Community Center in southwest Lincoln.

“Insurance is very costly in the US. it hits our most vulnerable groups pretty hard. And in turn, they continue to have, you know, a little tougher health outcomes,” said Sara Reinke, who works at the Community Center. “The clinic, being able to come to the community, maybe some of the community members only resource to a health care system. So the flexibility that it will offer, will I feel, strengthen our communities relationship, and also get the care that residents need.”

The clinic is handicap accessible and has a fridge and freezer to store vaccines and can take labs.

Bluestem said they serve about 21,000 and at least 12,000 are at 200% or below the federal poverty limits.

They said for a lot of them, transportation issues make it ought to make it to a doctor’s appointment and this will bring the doctor to them.

“I think it is something that has been needed for a really long time in the Lincoln Community,” Reinke said.

Blemstem said they’re the only primary care office that has a medical unit, but hopes they’re not the last.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Police identify man who died after driving off bridge into Oak Creek
First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
LFR responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos
Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: A taste of summer heat paired with breezy conditions
USDA building in Scottsbluff
USDA now accepting applications for Rural Energy Program
NSP Drone Video of Lake Waconda fire
DRONE VIDEO: Lake Waconda Fire