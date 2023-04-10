Center for People: Grow your own salad workshop

With spring comes gardening, and the Center for People is helping get kids active in the food process.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With spring comes gardening, and the Center for People is helping get kids active in the food growing process by having a walk-through workshop.

The “Grow Your Own Salad” walk-through workshop will be broken up into stations where kids can decorate a pot and plant maker, learn about growing seeds and plant their lettuce seeds. The lettuce doesn’t require being moved into a bigger pot, making it an easy way to learn and grow with the lettuce.

“We see a lot of new Americans, refugees and immigrants that utilize our services and they come here with some food planting skills from their home countries,” Lily Sughroue with the Center for People said. “But it’s exciting to show what works here in Nebraska.”

The event is also inclusive of different languages including English, Ukrainian, Arabic and Vietnamese and has worksheets for families to read through with their kids. The “Grow Your Own Salad” walk-through workshop is April 11, April 19, and April 27.

