Cigarette sparks Lincoln house fire causing $75,000 damage, LFR says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said it appears an improperly discarded cigarette sparked a house fire near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Firefighters responded to the mobile home on Sunday around 12:45 p.m.

According to LFR, a woman and two dogs were able to get out safely.

Investigators said a cigarette was found on an overstuffed chair. LFR estimates $75,000 in damage to the home and it’s uninhabitable.

