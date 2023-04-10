Cigarette sparks Lincoln house fire causing $75,000 damage, LFR says

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Sunday at 12:42 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said it appears an improperly discarded cigarette sparked a house fire near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Firefighters responded to the mobile home on Sunday around 12:45 p.m.

According to LFR, a woman and two dogs were able to get out safely.

Investigators said a cigarette was found on an overstuffed chair. LFR estimates $75,000 in damage to the home and it’s uninhabitable.

