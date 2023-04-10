Husker volleyball spring match tickets sell out within an hour of first sale

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball fans were on full display on Monday in Central City ahead of the Huskers spring match. Outside of the Central City Performing Arts Center, Husker fans lined up to get tickets to the spring match against Wichita State.

The first person in line was there at 7 p.m. Sunday night. The first ticket was sold at 8 a.m. Monday morning and took less than an hour to sell out.

“Nate told us there were people camping out last night on Easter night and I felt bad,” Cook said. “This is the first I’ve heard it’s sold out and there’s no place like Nebraska. They approached us and said her we are going to build this arena and it’s going to be ready somewhere in 2023, will you guys come out there. We said sure, you build it we’ll come out and play and so it’s happening and I think it’s a really big deal for the community.”

The Huskers spring match will be on April 29 at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.

