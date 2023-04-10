Huskers make season debut in outdoor rankings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Both the Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams made their season debuts in the USTFCCCA Outdoor Top 25 Rankings on Monday.

The Husker men are positioned at No. 6 in the national rankings, while the women came in at No. 15. Both are the highest-ranked Big Ten programs.

For the Husker men, their outdoor ranking is their first since 2017 and their highest national ranking since being ranked No. 5 in 2009. The Husker women finished 14th at last year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships, but this is their best in-season ranking since 2011.

The Huskers have nine athletes ranked in the top 10 early in the outdoor season. Maddie Harris is the NCAA leader in the women’s javelin after her school-record performance over the weekend at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Ariz. Darius Luff (110-meter hurdles) and Till Steinforth (decathlon) both rank second nationally in their events.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.