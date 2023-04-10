Lincoln Police identify man who died after driving off bridge into Oak Creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identify of a man who was killed when his vehicle went off a bridge and into three feet of water.

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person who drove off of the 11th Street bridge into Oak Creek.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extricated the driver from the vehicle. The patient, later identified as 54-year-old Chad Bright, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LFR said hazmat units were also on scene for a small fuel spill.

