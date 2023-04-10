Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 37-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is in custody after being accused of delivering methamphetamine via undergarments to an inmate.

According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, Nancy Zavala of Madison dropped off undergarments to an inmate on Saturday during visitation hours. During a routine search of the items, deputies discovered meth hidden in the undergarments.

Zavala was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing government operations during her visitation with an inmate.

“Our corrections officers have to be on the lookout constantly for contraband being introduced into the jail,” Sheriff Todd Volk said. “This is just one example of their hard work and dedication to duty.”

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this story.

