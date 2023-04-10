Monday Forecast: Loads of Sunshine & Warm Temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday will be a sunny and seasonally warm start to the new week for the 1011 region.

The start of the new week will be a wonderful one with lots of sunshine and seasonally warm temperatures. A few lingering isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be possible early Monday morning along the eastern border but should be cleared out by mid-morning. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny and be accompanied by light winds between 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will bounce up to the mid to upper 70s! Monday appears to be one of the best days this week, get out and enjoy!

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

Mostly clear and quiet conditions will stick with us through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be seasonally warm in the 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (koln)

Another sunny day is setting up Tuesday BUT it will be even warmer and breezy conditions return to the region. High temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s across the state. For many areas, this is the first forecasted 80 degree temperature. Lincoln hasn’t been hit an 80 degree temperature since October 23, 2022 when the high was 89 degrees. Winds will start off between 10 to 15 mph but will pick up to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday High Temperatures (koln)

Warm, dry and breezy conditions persist through Thursday. Tuesday through Thursday also brings fire danger concerns as fire danger will likely reach the very high to extreme categories... stick with the latest forecast details for the latest information. The small chance for rain returns for the end of the week and will be accompanied with cooler temperatures.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (koln)

