Monday Forecast: Mild and Magnificent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week will start off mild and not breezy. Warmer temperatures and windy conditions arrive for the middle of the week. Friday and this weekend should be cooler with rain chances returning.

Any lingering scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the far eastern part of the area will come to an end early this morning. Today will be mostly sunny to sunny and mild. Winds should be variable at 5 to 15 mph with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 80s with south-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for much of Nebraska and part of Northern Kansas Tuesday afternoon and evening. The combination of wind and low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Fire Weather Watch is in effect for much of Nebraska and part of Northern Kansas Tuesday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Wednesday and Thursday should be warm and windy. Friday and this weekend look to be cooler with chances for rain as an upper level trough and cold front move through the area.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.