Olson, Anderson earn Big Ten weekly awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Emmett Olson was honored with Big Ten Pitcher of the Week recognition, while Max Anderson was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Olson worked a career-high 7.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on a pair of hits in the 3-1 series-opening win at Michigan. The Des Plaines, Ill., native carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning and struck out eight Wolverines, recording his third start with at least eight strikeouts this season.

Anderson helped the Huskers to a 3-1 record last week, hitting .389 at the plate with a .944 slugging percentage and .400 on-base percentage. The junior totaled three home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs scored, while compiling three multi-hit games and a pair of three-RBI performances.

Nebraska begins a five-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Omaha on Tuesday, April 11 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Tomorrow night’s game will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media, with first pitch scheduled for 6:02 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.