Omaha crews respond to three-alarm fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two firefighters were injured while fighting a three-alarm fire at a troubled vacant apartment complex in north Omaha on Monday.

Their injuries were minor, but smoke from the fire could be seen across the metro area Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze at the Legacy Crossing apartments near 105th and Fort Streets. The apartment complex has been vacant since December 2022 due to severe code violations.

The call came in from property maintenance at 1:30 p.m. A second alarm was called about 15 minutes later with a third alarm declared for manpower at about 2:45 p.m.

The fire was largely contained to the north side of the building because of a firewall. Smoke and flames were visible on approach on the first two floors before spreading to the third a short time later. Firefighters eventually pulled out and attacked defensively when flames were reportedly going through the roof, which later collapsed.

Natural gas had already been shut off since the complex was vacated. Officials with OPPD were also asked to cut power to the building.

One injured firefighter was transported for injuries; another was treated on scene and quickly returned to work.

It’s not yet clear what started the fire, but OFD did note evidence of squatters. Structural damage is estimated at close to $2 million.

Fire officials say to contact the Arson Hotline with any information at (402) 444-FIRE or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

