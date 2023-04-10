Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
UPDATE: Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
LFR responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
LFR responds to fire near North 68th and Vine Streets

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is pushing for a pardon for Daniel Perry.
Texas governor seeks to pardon man convicted of murder
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
A Texas judge's abortion ruling ignites a new showdown that could harm Republicans.
White House reacts to abortion pill rulings