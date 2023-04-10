Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody after officers ended a carjacking with stop sticks and assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol AirWing on Monday.

Lincoln Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos from Lincoln. He is being held in the Lancaster County Jail for robbery.

Barrientos used a machete to carjack a construction van from two people stopped in the drive thru of a D’Leon’s in the 2100 block of West O Street just after 1 p.m. His whereabouts were unknown for about an hour when a caller notified dispatch of a sighting near the intersection of 27th and O Streets.

The NSP AirWing helicopter was then able to find the van and update officers of its location. Once officers used stop sticks to disable the van, Barrientos ran from the vehicle and the AirWing helped officers track his movements. He was arrested without incident in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Street. The machete was found inside the van.

According to officials, no one was injured due to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402.441.6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

