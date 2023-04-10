Tuesday Forecast: A taste of summer heat paired with breezy conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy to windy conditions are expected for Tuesday through Thursday. However the dry, warm and windy weather will create high fire danger concerns through Thursday.

It’ll be feelin’ a lot like summer for our Tuesday with loads of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will bump up into the mid to upper 80s. These 80s have been a long time coming... the last time Lincoln had temperatures in the 80s was back on October 23rd of last year! However, it will be a breezy to windy day. Winds will be southerly between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. The combination of low relative humidity, warm temperatures and dry conditions will create high fire danger across the 1011 region. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect throughout the day on Tuesday. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Red Falg Warning Tuesday (KOLN)

Mostly clear, breezy and warm conditions are on tap for Tuesday night too. Low temperatures will only fall to the 50s. Southerly winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will help keep those temperatures significantly above average.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Even warmer and windier conditions are in store for Wednesday. Highs will soar in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The record high in Lincoln for Wednesday was 91 degrees just a year ago in 2022. The warm day will be paired with sunshine and windy conditions. Winds will remain from the south but will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Once again, due to low relative humidity, dry, warm & windy conditions fire danger is a concern throughout the day on Wednesday. Late Wednesday evening far western Nebraska will have some cloud cover build in with the slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday will be another warm and windy day. The chance for rain and thunderstorms returns Friday through Saturday and temperatures will err on the cooler side falling into the upper 50s to 60s for the weekend. Dry conditions with temperatures in the 60s return Sunday & Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.