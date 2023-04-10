Tupperware warns company could go out of business

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products at a Tupperware party in Bellflower, Calif.(AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your family’s favorite iconic storageware could soon be history.

Tupperware is barely staying afloat.

The company said it is looking for financing because it doesn’t have enough cash to fund its operations.

Tupperware is also exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Stocks plunged 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange also warned Tupperware could be de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

The 77-year-old business has struggled to stay relevant and attract younger customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7pm.
At least one dead after vehicle plunges into Oak Creek
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
LFR responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
Fire pit embers spark garage fire in northeast Lincoln, LFR says

Latest News

Lights Out: Missing headlight or taillight visual clues could mean you're piloting a phantom vehicle
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 68th and Vine Streets on Sunday.
Fire pit embers spark garage fire in northeast Lincoln, LFR says
The workshop will be available in several languages for more children and families to grow...
Center for People: Grow your own salad workshop
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House