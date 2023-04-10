USDA now accepting applications for Rural Energy Program

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Applications are now open for the next window of funding for the Rural Energy for America program.

The United States Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications to apply for either a Renewable Energy Systems or a Energy Efficiency loan and or grant. These loans and grants are available for agricultural producers or small business in rural areas. The funds can be used to make improvements on energy efficiency systems or can be used for renewable energy.

The grant or loan for the energy efficiency systems can be used to buy, build and install improvements like high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), insulation, lighting, cooling or refrigeration units, doors, windows, electric, solar or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots, switching from a diesel to an electric irrigation motor, and replacement of energy-inefficient equipment.

The grant or loan for renewable energy can be used for biomass, geothermal, hydropower below 30 megawatts, hydrogen, small or large wind generation, small or large solar generation and ocean generation, such as tidal, current or thermal.

Loans can be guaranteed up to 75 percent of a total eligible project cost and grants can be up to 40 percent of total eligible project costs. If people wish to apply for both loans and grants, a total of up to 75 percent can be guaranteed.

Applications can be filled year round and will have deadlines for each quarter with them being on June 30, Sept. 30, and Dec. 31. More information about the grant and loan program can be found here. The Scottsbluff USDA can be contacted at 308-632-2195 which can help start the application process or can answer any questions.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.