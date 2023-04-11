18-year-old dies after crash in Merrick County

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Merrick County on Sunday.

According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the area of US Highway 30 between 20th Road and 21st Road to investigate a single-vehicle crash at 10:50 p.m. Upon emergency crews arrival it was determined that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling east on US Highway 30 when it left the roadway, entering a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Brice Gravert of Central City. Gravert was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Clarks Fire and Rescue Department, the Central City Ambulance, Central City Fire Department, and Lone Tree Towing.

Alcohol, drugs, nor speed are believed to be a factor in this crash. Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the incident.

