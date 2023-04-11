2023 State Fair concert acts announced

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair welcomes six acts — ranging from comedy to country, rock to Christian — to the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The lineup includes Oak Ridge Boys, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, TobyMac, Bush, Lee Brice and Banda Maguey. Tickets go on sale to the public for all shows Friday, April 14, at StateFair.org.

The legendary Oak Ridge Boys will kick off the concert series on Older Nebraskans Day, Monday, Aug. 28, with a 2 p.m. concert in the Heartland Events Center. Known for their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs such as “Elvira” and “American Made,” the Oaks have scored 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum albums, as well as Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. All tickets are $21. The Oak Ridge Boys are presented by 103.5 The Legend and 102.1 True Country.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will open the outdoor concerts with his unique and animated comedy style at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, on Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Fluffy has performed to sold-out audiences around the world and has nearly a billion views on YouTube. Known for his appearances on Netflix and Comedy Central, he was voted one of the Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players in 2018.

This year’s outdoor comedy concert will include improvements to the experience for attendees. Seating will be provided for all concertgoers. Reserved sections will have assigned seats, while general admission tickets will be in the bleachers. There will also be a third video screen added. Tickets start at $41. Fluffy’s performance is presented by Hits 106, 107.7 The Island, Rock 101.5, Y102 and KGFW.

Christian artist TobyMac will take the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. With 16 million units in career sales and seven Grammy Awards, TobyMac has become a giant in the Christian music scene. Each of his six studio solo projects has gone Gold, as well as his chart-topping single, “I Just Need U.” Tickets start at $31.

Bush will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Rock quartet Bush has sold over 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada. Hits include “Comedown,” “Machinehead” and “Glycerine.” Tickets start at $46. Bush is presented by 104.1 The Blaze. Bush will be joined by a special guest that will be announced soon.

An additional act will be announced on April 19 for the Sept. 1 rock concert. That band can not be announced until that date due to the contract.

Singer/songwriter Lee Brice will bring country to the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Brice has released five albums, including the latest, “Hey World,” which included the No. 1 single, “One of Them Girls.” Among his eight No. 1 hits, “Love Like Crazy” was named the top country song of 2010. Tickets start at $46. Brice’s concert is presented by Y102 and Froggy 98.

In a sixth offering in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, Banda Maguey will present a free concert at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. From Jalisco, Mexico, Banda Maguey is known for the Technobanda style, which replaces some of the instruments of traditional banda with electric instruments. Part of Fiesta Latina, Banda Maguey’s concert is presented by Telemundo Nebraska, Fiesta 94.5 and Lobo 97.7.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair will be from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

