Appropriations committee recommends final transfer of millions to build a proposed new prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Appropriations Committee in the Nebraska Unicameral has voted to allocate funds that would be used to build a new prison.

In a 9-0 vote it recommended a final transfer of $95.8 million to help pay for a proposed new prison in the state.

Senator Robert Clements, chair of the appropriations committee said in total, $300 million has been allocated to create a 1,500-bed facility that would eventually replace the State Penitentiary.

The move does not make the prison a reality yet. The unicameral will need to approve the spending in multiple floor debates, needing at least 33 ‘yes’ votes to pass.

The proposal would also need Governor Jim Pillen’s signature though he has previously said funding the new prison was part of his priorities for this legislative session.

Clements said the state will also need to look for a location for the facility. So far the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has remained tight-lipped about where it has been looking to build, but it must be near Lincoln or Omaha, according to the wording on the bill.

Opponents of the new prison have said a new prison doesn’t address NDCS’s current problems like overcrowding and staffing shortages.

There’s no set timeline for when the proposal could advance.

