Athlete of the week: Parker Bunting

Parking Bunting won the Alex Shives Invitational
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW’s Athlete of the Week is Lincoln East’s Parker Bunting.

Bunting is a senior on the Lincoln East golf team. Last week Bunting took home the Alex Shives Invitational title finishing 2 under shooting a 69.

The senior placed 11th in state last season as a junior but has now won two of his last four tournaments. In his most recent tournament, the HAC Championships on Monday, Bunting placed 3rd.

