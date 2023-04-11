Athlete of the week: Parker Bunting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW’s Athlete of the Week is Lincoln East’s Parker Bunting.

Bunting is a senior on the Lincoln East golf team. Last week Bunting took home the Alex Shives Invitational title finishing 2 under shooting a 69.

The senior placed 11th in state last season as a junior but has now won two of his last four tournaments. In his most recent tournament, the HAC Championships on Monday, Bunting placed 3rd.

