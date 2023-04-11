Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County

Firefighters on the scene of a deadly mobile home fire in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Valparaiso over the weekend.

Several firefighters with Valparaiso Fire & Rescue, Ceresco Fire & Rescue and Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue worked to put the fire out late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said one person was found dead and a positive identification has not been made.

The Nebraska Fire Marshall’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the fire and cause of death.

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
