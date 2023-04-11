Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Valparaiso over the weekend.

Several firefighters with Valparaiso Fire & Rescue, Ceresco Fire & Rescue and Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue worked to put the fire out late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said one person was found dead and a positive identification has not been made.

The Nebraska Fire Marshall’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the fire and cause of death.

