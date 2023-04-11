Crete theater sees additional funding for renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A beloved, nearly century-old theatre may be less than a year away from showing movies once again in downtown Crete, along with offering live entertainment. Its renovation has been slow going so far, due in large part to setbacks from the pandemic and inflation.

Those overseeing the project just got a funding boost from the city and while they still need more money, this increase will help them do work on some of the must-haves inside the building.

The Isis Theatre was a community staple that has been closed now for nearly five years. The city and the nonprofit, created in an effort to save the theatre, are one step closer to opening it back up to the community.

The process of bringing the Isis Theatre back to life hasn’t been easy.

“This is probably the worst time in history to do this type of project,” said Tom Ourada, Crete’s city administrator.

The Blue River Arts Council, which formed in 2018, is in charge of the renovation and raising the money for it. They said they’ve faced construction delays and additional costs all due to the pandemic and inflation. But they said it’s worth the challenge.

“It’s got a lot of history, both for movie theatre industry and for the community,” said Shaylene Smith, Blue River Arts Council president. “So it was important to us to try and keep this open.”

Last week, the City of Crete awarded the Blue River Arts Council $350,000 in Economic Development funding, which came from sales tax revenue. It’s money that will go toward rebuilding the theatre’s auditorium and stage.

“They stepped in in a big way financially and personally committing to seeing this succeed,” Smith said.

City officials knew they needed to help the theatre.

“A project that we all thought would take under half a million dollars probably will take in the $2 million range or more,” Ourada said.

The arts council still has to raise about half a million dollars more to compete the final stages of the project. While there isn’t an official completion date yet, the hope is to have all the work done by the end of the year.

If you’d like to help donate to the Blue River Arts Council to help with the remainder of the funding, click here.

