‘HAMILTON’ tickets to go on sale April 12

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts and Producer Jeffrey Seller announced tickets for ‘HAMILTON’ will go on sale to the public on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., tickets for the Aug. 2 through Aug. 13 ‘HAMILTON’ performances will go on sale and ticket prices will range from $59 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. People will be able to purchase a maximum of eight tickets per household.

The Lied Center also said there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

10/11 viewers can get early access to tickets before they go on sale to the public by using the code “1011HAM”.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller said. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Lincoln, NE engagement should be made through liedcenter.org.”

The public will be able to purchase tickets at liedcenter.org, in person at the Lied Center box office or by calling (402) 472-4747.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.