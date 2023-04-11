Huskers hit the home stretch in spring practice; Matt Rhule and players speak after practice #10

Published: Apr. 11, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Matt Rhule led the Huskers through another spring workout on Tuesday - the 10th of the spring season. The Huskers are nearing the finish line of spring practice, with just 11 days to go until the Spring Game.

Hear from Head Coach Matt Rhule, Assistant Coach Garret McGuire, and several players after practice in the video player above.

