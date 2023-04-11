Inmate missing from community corrections facility

Buay Chuol
Buay Chuol(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Buay Chuol was on a job seek furlough today when CCC-L received notification of a tamper on his electronic monitoring system.

Chuol started his sentence April 26, 2021. He is serving a three year to six year sentence out of York County for attempted robbery. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in May 2023.

Chuol is a 20-year old Black male, 6′1, 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

