Multiple residences evacuated after wildfire spotted in southeast Nebraska

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple fire crews were called for assistance Tuesday after another wildfire was spotted moving quickly in southeast Nebraska.

According to a News Channel Nebraska article, multiple crews were called to an area east of highway 8 near Endicott and Rock Creek Station Historical Park for the wildfire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said multiple residences in the area have been forced to evacuate and Fairbury Mayor Spencer Brown said ‘It’s massive’.

Multiple departments are on scene, with some crews staged along Highway 8, News Channel Nebraska said. Strong south winds and terrain are complicating firefighting matters.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Wildfire in Jefferson County
Wildfire in Jefferson County(Beth Hoffman)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Police identify man who died after driving off bridge into Oak Creek
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
Police pursuit in north Lincoln early Monday
Two people arrested after overnight pursuit in north Lincoln
402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving
402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location
28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos
Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln

Latest News

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Trees
Unhealthy air still lingering in Lincoln
OPPD’s resident peregrine falcons, Lewis and Clark, are adding to their family.
Omaha Public Power District: Resident peregrine falcons are expecting
Graduation attire
What to wear for graduation