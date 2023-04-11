Nebraska golf team fires best round in school history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the heels of multiple Huskers setting new career-low scores, Nebraska fired their best round in school history in round two of the Tiger Collegiate in Columbia, Mo. on Monday afternoon.

Nebraska’s team score of 274, or 14 strokes under par, beat out the previous low of 276 (-12), which had been done by the Huskers three times before. Before today, the most recent occurrence was at the Badger Invitational Sept. 13, 2016. The Huskers opened play with a 284 (-4) in the first round, and sit in sixth place through two rounds.

Gentry Scheve (Emporia, Kan.) had a career 36-hole performance for the Big Red. He carded a stellar 66 (-6), the best-round of the season for any Nebraska golfer. That is a new career-best for the junior, who sits in a tie for 8th place, which is best among Huskers. Scheve’s current top finish in his career is 36th (Git-R-Done, 4/7/21), a mark he is set to shatter.

Reed Malleck (Jr., York, Neb.) also tied his career-best with a 69 (-3) in the second round. He opened with a solid 70 (-2) in his first-round and sits in 18th place.

After an eagle on his final hole, Will Marshall sits third among Huskers in 31st place. He put up two sub-par rounds of 71 (-1).

Caleb Badura bounced back from a first-round 81, carding a 68 (-4) in his second-round, which tied his career-best. He previously shot a 68 at the Git-R-Done Invite in Lincoln, Neb April 7, 2021.

Davis Johnson, making his first lineup appearance for the Huskers in his true freshman season, sits inside the top-50 after tying his career-best 71 (-1) in the second-round. He shot a 73 (+1) in his first round.

Meanwhile in Omaha, three Huskers are competing individually at the Stampede at The Creek, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Omaha at the Indian Creek Golf Course. Play was suspended due to darkness with golfers on the 15-16 holes. Grant Jabenis currently sits in second place, five shots under-par but six strokes behind first place Connor Wilson of UNO.

Evan McDermott sits in fourth place, aided by a first-round 70 (-2). Quinn Yost is tied for 14th after a first-round 73 (+1).

Third-round action at the Tiger Collegiate kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and second-round action will resume in Omaha at 9:30 a.m. Scoring for both events can be found at Golfstat.com.

Team Leaderboard (Tiger Collegiate)

1. Illinois 269-261=530 (-46)

2. Missouri 270-275=545 (-31)

3. Marquette University 273-280=553 (-23)

4. Kansas State 281-273=554 (-22)

5. Arkansas State 276-280=556 (-20)

6. Nebraska 284-274=558 (-18)

7. Rutgers 275-288=563 (-13)

8. ULM 282-292=574 (-2)

T9. Wyoming 293-282=575 (-1)

T9. Iowa State 292-283=575 (-1)

11. Lipscomb 289-288=577 (+1)

12. Nevada 287-291=578 (+2)

13. Minnesota 293-286=579 (+3)

14. Michigan 288-292=580 (+4)

Nebraska Lineup (Tiger Collegiate)

T8 Gentry Scheve 70-66=136 (-8)

T18 Reed Malleck 70-69=139 (-5)

T31 Will Marshall 71-71=142 (-2)

T40 Davis Johnson 73-71=144 (E)

T63 Caleb Badura 81-68=149 (+3)

Nebraska Individuals (Indian Creek GC)

*through 15-16 holes in round two*

2. Grant Jabenis 71-59= 130 (-5)

4. Evan McDermott 70-58= 128 (-3)

T14. Quinn Yost 73-61= 134 (+2)

