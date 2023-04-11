Nebraska State Patrol releases results of distracted driving campaign

The Nebraska State Patrol issued more than 500 citations and arrested 25 people on Nebraska roadways during the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a week-long campaign focused on distracted driving. Last week, NSP said troopers issued seven citations for using a handheld wireless communication device while driving.

“Distracted driving crashes claim an average of more than 3,000 lives across the country every year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re asking all drivers to commit to safe driving with a simple two-step process: buckle up and put your phone down every time you get behind the wheel.”

During the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign, troopers also arrested 25 drivers for impaired driving. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (489), no seat belt (14), improper child restraint (3), driving under suspension (37), open alcohol container (13), and minor in possession (7). Troopers also assisted 215 motorists on Nebraska roadways.

The effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The campaign ran from April 3 through April 9.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website.

