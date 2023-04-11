Omaha Public Power District: Resident peregrine falcons are expecting

OPPD’s resident peregrine falcons, Lewis and Clark, are adding to their family.
OPPD’s resident peregrine falcons, Lewis and Clark, are adding to their family.(Omaha Public Power District)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Omaha Public Power District announced Tuesday Lewis and Clark, the resident peregrine falcons, laid multiple eggs in their nest in the last few weeks.

OPPD said observers spotted Clark’s first egg at the North Omaha Station on April 1 followed by the second egg on April 3, the third egg on April 5, and the fourth egg on April 8.

According to OPPD, peregrine falcons typically lay up to four eggs a year and the chicks take around 33 days to hatch.

People can watch the peregrine falcons through the OPPD’s live webcam on YouTube.

In 2022, Clark laid four eggs and only two females, named Thunder and Lightening, survived. In 2021, she laid four eggs and had three males named Watt, Ohm, and Ampere and a female named Volta. In 2020, she laid three eggs and had two females named Storm and Flicker and a male named Flash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Police identify man who died after driving off bridge into Oak Creek
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
Police pursuit in north Lincoln early Monday
Two people arrested after overnight pursuit in north Lincoln
402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving
402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location
28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos
Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln

Latest News

A Cappella Night at the Nebraska Communities Playhouse
A Capella Night at Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy for the middle of your week...
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
Lincoln-Lancaster County Risk Dial moves to green for first time since May 2022
NDCS issues staffing emergency at 2 more facilities
Appropriations committee recommends final transfer of millions to build a proposed new prison