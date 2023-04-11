Omaha Public Power District: Resident peregrine falcons are expecting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Omaha Public Power District announced Tuesday Lewis and Clark, the resident peregrine falcons, laid multiple eggs in their nest in the last few weeks.

OPPD said observers spotted Clark’s first egg at the North Omaha Station on April 1 followed by the second egg on April 3, the third egg on April 5, and the fourth egg on April 8.

According to OPPD, peregrine falcons typically lay up to four eggs a year and the chicks take around 33 days to hatch.

People can watch the peregrine falcons through the OPPD’s live webcam on YouTube.

In 2022, Clark laid four eggs and only two females, named Thunder and Lightening, survived. In 2021, she laid four eggs and had three males named Watt, Ohm, and Ampere and a female named Volta. In 2020, she laid three eggs and had two females named Storm and Flicker and a male named Flash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.