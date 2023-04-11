Unhealthy air still lingering in Lincoln

Trees
Trees(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In and around Lincoln, the air quality still isn’t the best and people might be feeling its effects.

A pulmonologist from CHI Health said this could mean more ER visits for those who have underlying health conditions such as asthma or COPD. Seasonal allergies are also apparent as the weather gets warmer. This combined with the unhealthy air creates a perfect storm for some people.

Some short-term symptoms that stem from the smoke are wheezing and shortness of breath, but the impact will likely be different for everybody.

“Some people may do fine that would be at risk and they may not have any issue at all, and then we have somebody else who gets in trouble within two minutes,” Dr. Zachary DePew, a pulmonologist at CHI Health said.

The state has issued an air quality alert through tomorrow for eastern Nebraska. DePew said this shouldn’t cause long-term effects since it won’t last for a long period of time.

