Emergency Management estimates 2,600 acres have been burned by a wildfire in Jefferson County

FAIRBURY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Multiple fire crews were called for assistance Tuesday after another fast-moving wildfire broke out in a southeast Nebraska county.

Late Tuesday night, according to NCN, The Jefferson and Saline County Emergency Management is calling it one of the largest wildfires in years for the county.

JSEM estimates 2,600 acres burned near Endicott and Rock Creek Station State Historical Park. Numerous homes and buildings at the park have been threatened by the flames, but it is unclear if any have been damaged.

Jefferson County is experiencing one of the largest wildfires in years. Multiple departments from across the area have... Posted by Jefferson & Saline County Emergency Management on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Officials are continuing to ask people to stay clear of the area.

Multiple departments from the area responded Tuesday and at least 12 of them are expected to be in the area Wednesday as operations continue. The State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team is helping coordinate.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said multiple residences in the area have been forced to evacuate and Fairbury Mayor Spencer Brown said ‘It’s massive’.

Strong south winds and terrain are complicating firefighting matters.

“I sincerely appreciate our local volunteer fire department as well as the help from surrounding communities and state assistance,” Brown said.

Brown tells 10/11 NOW that the terrain the fire is burning in is extremely difficult to get access to, including heavily-wooded areas and steep inclines.

Wildfire in Jefferson County (Beth Hoffman)

