Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy for the middle of your week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plenty of sunshine...unseasonably warm temperatures...and gusty south winds will continue to bring summer-like conditions to the region...

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will keep 10-11 Country sunny...windy...and very warm through at least Thursday. Overnight lows will hold mainly in the 50s the next few nights...with highs reaching into the 80s...perhaps even touching 90° in a few places...for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. South winds of 25-to-35 mph will be common...with gusts to 40-or-45 mph possible at times. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will mean “high” or “extreme” fire danger over the next couple of days for much of Nebraska. An upper-level trough and surface frontal boundary will push into western Nebraska on Thursday...then slide across the state Thursday night and into the day on Friday...bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances to the region. Those rain chances will linger into the day on Saturday over central and eastern Nebraska...with readings cooling back to more seasonal levels for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mainly in the 50s...with 60s back in the forecast for Sunday...but look for gusty winds to continue both of your weekend days. It looks mainly dry for Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

