Cat living at shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.
Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Wisconsin is hoping to find a home for one of its long-term residents.

According to the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society, Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.

Shelter manager Cat Arbegust said that Darren has been a shy cat ever since he came in as a stray about eight years ago. According to the animal team, he has been placed in their sanctuary with other fearful cats.

But despite his feisty nature, the team believes the right owner for Darren is out there, specifically a quiet home without dogs or children.

“He might not be a lap cat, he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat,” Arbegust said.

The shelter encourages anyone interested in adopting Darren or other animals to contact them at 608-475-1885.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were sent to 11th and Saunders just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Police identify man who died after driving off bridge into Oak Creek
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
Police pursuit in north Lincoln early Monday
Two people arrested after overnight pursuit in north Lincoln
402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving
402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location
28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos
Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln

Latest News

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot teacher is charged with child neglect
Mother of 6-year-old who shot a teacher charged
This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California...
Fed up by LA pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself