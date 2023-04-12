Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Emergency Management estimates 2,600 acres have been burned by a wildfire in Jefferson County
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Heavy flames could be seen coming from a mobile home in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County
402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving
402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA...
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee