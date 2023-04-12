Crime Stoppers: Do you recognize this car involved in a hit and run?

If you know anything about these cases, submit your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone.
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have launched a search for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run in Lincoln April 5.

The car is described as an early 2000s model Toyota Corolla with new damage to its drivers side.

Lincoln Police said the person behind the wheel hit a vehicle after pulling into an outside lane of traffic near 27th and F Streets. The second vehicle was shoved into a third vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Toyota left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

In a separate case, a security camera caught a picture of a man who could be connected to the burglary of a home in far north Lincoln.

The homeowner told investigators a brick was thrown through a window of their home, near 14th Street and Alvo Road March 21.

The brick ended up in the bedroom of their 9-year-old daughter, LPD said.

An image from video footage showed the man with a braided ponytail run through the neighborhood around the time the brick was thrown through the window.

If you know anything about either of these cases, you’re asked to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600 or leave a tip online.

