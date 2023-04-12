Firefighters make ‘significant progress’ battling wildfire in Jefferson County

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Forest Service says firefighters have made significant progress on a wildfire burning about 70 miles south of Lincoln.

It’s been a grueling day for those firefighters, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.

This fire began Tuesday and moved fast, at one point threatening the Rock Creek Station State Historical Park and forcing people in 11 homes to evacuate. Fortunately no homes or structures have been damaged by the fire and people have been allowed back in their homes.

A Nebraska National Guard helicopter has also been doing water drops at the fire in Jefferson County.

The fire dubbed the ‘Rock Creek Fire’ has burned more than 2,600 acres.

Despite wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, the fire is at 30 percent containment and that number is expected to go up in the evening.

Experts say we’re no longer seeing fire seasons -- but fire years. That’s ignited a push to beef up departments with the knowledge they need heading into the future.

“So we’re doing everything we possibly can to provide training to volunteer firefighters around the state so they can deal with these situations. It’s obviously becoming more prevalent.”

Wildfires are burning in at least six counties in Nebraska, with state resources being deployed to some of them.

